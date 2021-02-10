RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Waste Management by 184.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,762 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $111,566,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 160.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 512,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 161.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,338,000 after acquiring an additional 376,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3,545.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,228,000 after acquiring an additional 362,906 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 32,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,651. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.