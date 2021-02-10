RB Capital Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $17.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $588.07. 382,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,625,446. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $530.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

