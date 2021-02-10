RB Capital Management LLC Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 776,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 506,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,257,722. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of -543.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

