RB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,292,000 after buying an additional 2,830,951 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,494 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,599,000 after purchasing an additional 121,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,129. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

