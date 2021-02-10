RB Capital Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 92.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.69. 64,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

