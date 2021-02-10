RB Capital Management LLC Sells 229 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 3.3% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,732. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $222.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

