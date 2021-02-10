RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%.

NASDAQ:RICK traded up $10.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,271. The company has a market cap of $517.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RICK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

