Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $233.50

Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 233.50 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 231 ($3.02), with a volume of 782438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.50 ($2.88).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Reach plc (RCH.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of £720.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Reach plc (RCH.L) Company Profile

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

