Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $26,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 753,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,291.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $25,960.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $28,240.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $29,680.00.

RDI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 50,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,359. The company has a market capitalization of $143.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Reading International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 336,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

