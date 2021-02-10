Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ready Capital in a report released on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.40 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of RC opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $687.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

