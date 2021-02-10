Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $453.00 to $447.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at 140166 from $380.00 to $350.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $380.00 to $350.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/29/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $377.00 to $353.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $453.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $331.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $386.00.

NOC opened at $303.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $374.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

