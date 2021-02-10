Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nestlé (NSRGY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS: NSRGY) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2021 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

2/4/2021 – Nestlé was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/30/2021 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Nestlé was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/23/2021 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2021 – Nestlé was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/14/2021 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Nestlé was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/13/2021 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/7/2021 – Nestlé was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/6/2021 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.23. The stock had a trading volume of 478,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.58. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $320.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,286,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,115,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,290,000 after purchasing an additional 143,135 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

