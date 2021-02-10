Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ally Financial (ALLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY):

1/25/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $53.00.

1/19/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $45.00.

1/13/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from $40.00 to $45.00.

1/13/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $33.00 to $45.00.

1/4/2021 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Ally Financial is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ally Financial's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. The company's efforts to diversify revenues along with decent growth in consumer loans are expected to continue to lend support to financials. Moreover, it remains well-positioned to expand through strategic acquisitions, despite the termination of the CardWorks deal owing to the coronavirus-related uncertainties. The company's robust capital position suggests that it will continue to enhance shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. However, elevated expenses (mainly due to inorganic growth efforts) will likely hurt the bottom line to an extent. Moreover, deteriorating credit quality make us apprehensive about the company's growth prospects.”

NYSE ALLY opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,051,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,440,000 after buying an additional 41,622 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ally Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

