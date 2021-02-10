Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,244 ($81.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,591.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,357.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 7,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, for a total transaction of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, with a total value of £248,603 ($324,801.41).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

