Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.62. 31,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,189. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

