Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $491.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,177. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.44 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.79.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

