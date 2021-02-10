Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,046,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 410,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,089 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

