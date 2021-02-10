Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $60.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

