Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.