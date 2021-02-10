Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $216.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $217.24.

