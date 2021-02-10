Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 88,511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after buying an additional 843,736 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,407,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 44.3% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LITE. Barclays raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,102. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

