Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share.

RGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

NYSE:RGA opened at $113.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.49. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $155.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,609,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 30.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

