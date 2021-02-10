Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.85. Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 21,958,693 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20. The stock has a market cap of £55.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.50.

In other news, insider Paul Ryan sold 28,942,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £868,289.10 ($1,134,425.27). Also, insider Trevor Brown sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £300,000 ($391,951.92). In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,715,242 shares of company stock valued at $367,690,270.

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) Company Profile (LON:RMS)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

