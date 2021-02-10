Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) (LON:RENX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $950.00

Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) (LON:RENX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41) and last traded at GBX 950 ($12.41), with a volume of 13041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885 ($11.56).

The company has a market cap of £649.71 million and a PE ratio of -38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 22.75 and a quick ratio of 21.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 709.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 553.38.

Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) Company Profile (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

