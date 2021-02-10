Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €67.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.47% from the company’s current price.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.25 ($39.12).

EPA RNO opened at €39.77 ($46.79) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.52. Renault SA has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA (RNO.PA) Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

