Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.36

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.36 and traded as high as $36.43. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 36,541 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTOKY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36.

About Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

