Request Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Request has a market cap of $59.47 million and $1.30 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00058562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.89 or 0.01122103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00054030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00029753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.19 or 0.05518126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00019217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00044919 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00031512 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.