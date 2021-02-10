Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.88. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.08 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $269.31 on Monday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.10 and a 200-day moving average of $267.89.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.