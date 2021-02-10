Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kforce Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist upped their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

KFRC opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $17,093,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kforce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth $7,943,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $85,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,684 shares of company stock worth $2,487,611. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.