Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tencent (TCEHY)

2/3/2021 – Tencent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Tencent is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.87 price target on the stock.

1/30/2021 – Tencent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/25/2021 – Tencent is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Tencent was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/12/2021 – Tencent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2020 – Tencent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $937.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tencent Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 26.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

