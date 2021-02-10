Research Analysts Set Expectations for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

OCSL stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $840.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,923 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $89,168.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360,790 shares in the company, valued at $91,620,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 173,161 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $966,238.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,489,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,013,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

