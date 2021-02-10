Research Analysts Set Expectations for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $121.79 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average of $120.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

