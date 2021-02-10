Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regions Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

RF has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

