Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $271.00 to $314.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $312.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $299.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $208.00.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $254.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $255.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $259.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $272.00 to $307.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

2/2/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/28/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $239.00 to $258.00.

12/28/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $239.00 to $258.00.

12/16/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $258.00 to $271.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $257.00 to $280.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,372. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.55. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $284.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,347,000 after acquiring an additional 27,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,770,000 after acquiring an additional 58,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,966,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

