Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Holdings Decreased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,654 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RFP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 160,939 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 244,027 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $26,170.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $265,268. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RFP shares. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

NYSE:RFP opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $712.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.29 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

