Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,027.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QSR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

