Reviewing Dover (NYSE:DOV) and ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

Dover (NYSE:DOV) and ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Dover alerts:

This table compares Dover and ChampionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover 10.02% 26.73% 9.24% ChampionX -54.03% -2.67% -1.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dover and ChampionX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover $7.14 billion 2.43 $677.92 million $5.93 20.30 ChampionX $1.13 billion 3.04 $52.16 million $0.99 17.36

Dover has higher revenue and earnings than ChampionX. ChampionX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dover, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dover has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChampionX has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dover and ChampionX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover 0 5 6 0 2.55 ChampionX 0 1 8 0 2.89

Dover currently has a consensus price target of $120.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.21%. ChampionX has a consensus price target of $15.96, indicating a potential downside of 7.13%. Given Dover’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dover is more favorable than ChampionX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Dover shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of ChampionX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Dover shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ChampionX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dover beats ChampionX on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems. This segment also offers manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers and slides and end effectors. The Fueling Solutions segment transports fuels and other hazardous fluids, as well as operates retail fueling and vehicle wash establishments. The Imaging and Identification segment provides precision marking and coding; product traceability; and digital textile printing equipment, as well as related consumables. The Pumps and Process Solutions segment manufactures specialty pumps, fluid handling components, plastics and polymer processing equipment, and highly engineered components for rotating and reciprocating machines. This segment also manufactures pumps that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including plastics and polymers processing, chemicals production, food/sanitary, biopharma, medical, transportation, petroleum refining, power generation and general industrial applications. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, commercial glass refrigerators and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers for industrial heating and cooling, and residential climate control applications; and commercial food service equipment and can-shaping machinery. The company sells its products directly and through a network of distributors. Dover Corporation was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. In addition, it provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for drilling. ChampionX Corporation has collaboration agreement with Modumetal Inc. The company was formerly known as Apergy Corporation and changed its name to ChampionX Corporation in June 2020. ChampionX Corporation is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.