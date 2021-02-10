Reviewing EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get EVCI Career Colleges alerts:

This table compares EVCI Career Colleges and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education -38.07% 15.92% 6.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EVCI Career Colleges and Laureate Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A Laureate Education 0 1 5 0 2.83

Laureate Education has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.81%. Given Laureate Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Laureate Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVCI Career Colleges and Laureate Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education $3.25 billion 0.94 $938.48 million $0.07 207.86

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than EVCI Career Colleges.

Risk and Volatility

EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 4, meaning that its share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laureate Education has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laureate Education beats EVCI Career Colleges on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc., offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs. Its other subsidiary, Interboro Institute, Inc., provides college degree programs leading to the associate in occupational studies degree and associate in applied sciences degree. EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, Pennsylvania School of Business, Inc., offers two associate in specialized business degree programs and two diploma programs in information technology, as well as three business diploma programs. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Yonkers, New York. On November 13, 2017, EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. The company also operates online institutions that offer professional degree programs primarily for the working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It provides its services in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Australia, China, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for EVCI Career Colleges Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVCI Career Colleges and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.