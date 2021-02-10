Reviewing IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) & LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)

LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LIFULL and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LIFULL $333.60 million 1.63 $10.89 million $0.08 50.75 IAC/InterActiveCorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LIFULL has higher revenue and earnings than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Profitability

This table compares LIFULL and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LIFULL 3.22% 3.37% 2.21% IAC/InterActiveCorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LIFULL and IAC/InterActiveCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LIFULL 0 0 0 0 N/A IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 2 20 0 2.91

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus price target of $231.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.89%. Given IAC/InterActiveCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IAC/InterActiveCorp is more favorable than LIFULL.

About LIFULL

LIFULL Co., Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion. The company also offers LIFULL Move that provides reviews and rankings of the moving companies; LIFULL Storage, a storage space searching web service; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggest new lifestyles to people in Japan based on refurbishment of abandoned houses. In addition, it offers LIFULL FaM that enables working mothers balance childcare with work while pursuing a career; and LIFULL rental spaces, a site for rental spaces and meeting rooms, event venues, and other rental facilities. Further, the company provides LIFULL FLOWER, an online flower gift shop; LIFULL Investment, a money funding website; LIFULL HUB, a shared office; LIFULL Table, a mixed-style deli restaurant; and LIFULL Marketing Partners that offers full Web assistance for real estate related companies. Additionally, it provides LivingAnywhere Commons, a community to live; instant house products. The company was formerly known as NEXT Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LIFULL Co., Ltd.in April 2017. LIFULL Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems. The company also operates Newco, a platform for entrepreneurs to build business; NurseFly, a marketplace for healthcare staffing that empowers nurses and healthcare professionals by giving them access to transparent and accurate information to aid in their job search; The Daily Beast, which provides opinion and independent take on politics, world news, pop culture, and entertainment; Vimeo, a professional video platform and community; and a marketplace for home services. In addition, it distributes desktop applications, browser extensions, and PC optimization software. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

