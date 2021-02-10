Reviewing Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Talos Energy and Mid-Con Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00 Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.74%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talos Energy and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $927.62 million 0.82 $58.73 million $3.56 2.64 Mid-Con Energy Partners $55.50 million 1.42 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -5.36% 1.20% 0.50% Mid-Con Energy Partners -37.26% -10.59% -3.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2019, its total estimated proved reserves were 25.6 million barrel of oil equivalent (MMBoe). Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

