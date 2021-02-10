Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.40-1.43 for the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

NYSE REXR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.38. 933,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.