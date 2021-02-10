Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.96-2.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. Equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $76,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,362. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

