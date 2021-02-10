RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,231 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

