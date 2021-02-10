RFG Advisory LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DocuSign by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in DocuSign by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in DocuSign by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $255.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.29 and a 200 day moving average of $223.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

