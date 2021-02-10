RFG Advisory LLC Invests $270,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

PNR opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

