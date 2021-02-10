RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,727 shares of company stock worth $1,795,427 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $275.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $293.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

