RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 249,950 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 82,655 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 308,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLNC opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

