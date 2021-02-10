RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,513 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

