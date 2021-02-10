Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $28.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Riot Blockchain traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 699611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

In other news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. Analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.