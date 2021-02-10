Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.79, but opened at $37.81. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $36.82, with a volume of 278,639 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

